Emmerdale spoilers! Chas Dingle worries that she and Paddy are OVER

As the rift between Chas Dingle and Paddy Kirk gets even wider is their relationship about to collapse?

Emmerdale’s Chas Dingle has a lot on her mind in Thursday’s episode on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Things are getting no better for struggling Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt), in fact, they’re getting worse. Chas has tons on her mind as she takes stock of where she and her fiance are at. How has it got this bad? Can they weather the storm? And should Paddy worry that someone might come along and steal Chas from him?

Chas isn’t the only one with tons on her mind. Vinny’s (Bradley Johnson) got the weight of the world on his shoulders as he deliberates about whether he should tell Mandy (Lisa Riley) that his dad Paul (Reece Dinsdale) has been gambling.

With Mandy and Paul finally in a good place having agreed to let go of their painful past will Vinny drop the bombshell news on Mandy knowing it’s likely to ruin everything?

Aaron’s (Danny Miller) got a date with Ben (Simon Lennon). But as Aaron’s about to shoot off to go kayaking, he opens up a letter and is wounded by its contents…

