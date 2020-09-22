Chas Dingle and Paddy Kirk's relationship is in big trouble, and Bear's worried for their future

Emmerdale‘s Chas Dingle is in trouble in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chas Dingle’s (Lucy Pargeter) relationship with Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) is in trouble. And onlooker Bear (Joshua Richards), who is Paddy’s dad, is really worried.

With the couple drifting further and further apart, and Chas starting to accept attention from other guys, will Bear step in and do something to pull them back together before it’s too late? Might neglected Chas take her flirtation with ladies-man Al (Michael Wildman) to the next level?

It’s not the same situation across the village where Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) is delighted to find a surprise gift left on her doorstep. What is it? And who left it? Is Vinny (Bradley Johnson) behind the romantic gesture?

At the Dingles’, open-book Mandy (Lisa Riley) is acting out of character, being very cagey with Sam (James Hooton), Lydia (Karen Blick) and Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper). Will she open up and share her woes with those who love her the most?