Emmerdale‘s Paddy Kirk suffers a parent’s worst nightmare in the second of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having rushed Marlon (Mark Charnock) into A&E with a suspected heart attack, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) is caught up in the medical emergency.

As the doctors get to work on his best friend, faithful Paddy sticks to Marlon’s side like glue until a horrible, sickening realisation takes hold. He’s left his baby daughter in the car…

Rushing out to the car park, Paddy is utterly horrified to find Eve’s car seat empty. How can it be?

As the dad starts freaking out, rushing around accosting anyone and everyone about his missing baby, will he find the tot?

Back in the village, at the scrapyard, dodgy DI Malone (Mark Womack) has Billy (Jay Kontzle) cornered and uses him to lure Cain (Jeff Hordley) to the yard.

Billy’s stunned when Cain agrees to ‘get rid’ of a car for the bent cop.

Wondering when Cain will kick Malone into touch as promised, Billy heads off with the mechanic. When the pair bring the motor back to the scrapyard, Cain forms a plan after finding a bloodstain in the boot…

Smarting from the news that Jamie (Alex Lincoln) and Andrea (Anna Nightingale) have got back together, Belle (Eden Taylor Draper) uses boyfriend Ellis (Aaron Anthony) to try to get Jamie out of her head.

Things get steamy elsewhere for another of the village’s couples as Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) shows up at Liam’s (Jonny McPherson) surgery with a racy plan in mind…