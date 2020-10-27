Emmerdale spoilers! Hurt Chas reports that Paddy stayed at Mandy’s

Emmerdale spoilers - Chas has egg on her face when reliable old Paddy stays out all night with his ex Mandy

Emmerdale‘s Chas Dingle fears the worst in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chas (Lucy Pargeter) has been forced to have a taste of her own medicine – and she doesn’t like it at all.

The pub landlady always thought Paddy (Dominic Brunt) would never stray from her and is utterly crushed as she tells Charity (Emma Atkins) that the vet didn’t return home from his drinking session with Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley).

Has Paddy cheated on Chas and slept with Mandy? Did the vet fall into his ex-wife’s arms as a way of getting revenge for what Chas did with Al?

Elsewhere, Nat (Jurell Carter) receives a scary phonecall. His court hearing about the hit-and-run on Moira, for which he has falsely confessed to, has been pulled forward. What’s his pregnant girlfriend Tracy going to say?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.