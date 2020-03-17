Chas Dingle fumes when her partner Paddy is nowhere to be seen for their important meeting about their baby Eve with Social Services

Emmerdale‘s Chas Dingle is furious in Tuesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see TV Guide for full listings).

They may have fallen out and had a huge row but at the end of the day Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Paddy (Dominic Brunt) are still parents who need to communicate. But since Chas blew up at Paddy about the saga with their daughter Eve, the vet has gone to ground and isn’t taking Chas’ calls.

Paddy is crashing at his best mate Marlon’s (Mark Charnock) where Aaron (Danny Miller) pitches up to have words with his mum’s man.

Meanwhile, at the Woolpack, the social services worker has turned up to talk to Chas and Paddy about the Eve incident. With Paddy having gone AWOL, furious Chas is forced to spin her a yarn about her partner’s whereabouts.

Later, Chas gives Paddy both barrels and tells the dad he’s let their daughter down. Again.

Is this couple heading towards Splitsville?

At Keeper’s it’s the morning after for Luke (Max Parker) and Vic (Isabel Hodgins) who’s clearly feeling awks about it all.

Teens Gabby (Rosie Bentham) and Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) get the lowdown from Leanna (Mimi Slinger) who has spotted Liam (Jonny McPherson) and Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) flirting and is furious to realise they’re still seeing each other.