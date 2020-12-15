Paddy Kirk is excited about his secret wedding plans to Chas but is Charity about to wreak havoc?

Will Paddy Kirk’s (Dominic Brunt) romantic secret wedding plans work out and will he and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) be tying the knot in tonight’s special hour-long Christmas Day episode on at 6pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?

Paddy has pulled out all the stops to surprise Chas with a secret wedding and so far, all friends and family have rallied together behind the scenes to make it a wonderful, romantic occasion. However, there’s one person who feels very out in the cold and that’s Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) who is NOT on the list of invited people.

Chas gets a Christmas Day surprise in Emmedale

Charity was hurt in yesterday’s episode when she overheard a conversation in which people were saying they were glad she hadn’t been invited.

Tonight, her upset turns to anger when she learns her own son Ryan Stocks (James Moore) HAS received an invite.

Filled with resentment a fuming Charity dresses up in full FUNERAL attire! What exactly has Charity got planned? Is she going to storm the church? And will her new ally Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) turn out to be a friend or foe?

Meanwhile vicar Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton), who is supposed to be performing the wedding ceremony, is overwhelmed following her part in the cover up of Malone’s recent murder. Harriet decides she can’t go through with the nuptials and quickly calls in replacement vicar, Charles, which leaves the villagers worried about Harriet’s wellbeing.

Elsewhere Al Chapman (Michael Wilding) who has been behaving very mysteriously and been spending every available opportunity with a mystery woman, gives his girlfriend Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) a very expensive necklace that matches her daughter Amba’s for her Christmas present.

Priya is delighted with the gift but it’s clear that Al is eager to get away as soon as possible and visit his other woman. He concocts a story to in order to dash off and see his mistress. Will Priya buy it?

As Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale), Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) and Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper), all receive mystery texts could it be that one of THEM is Al’s secret lover? All is about to be revealed!

Meanwhile Kim Tate (Claire King) is incredulous when her son Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) reveals that he’s suggested that he and his estranged wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale), get back together. But does Andrea have other plans?

Plus Rishi Sharma (Bhaskar Patel) prepares to surprise his son Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) and Laurel Thomas’s (Charlotte Bellamy) children by dressing up as Santa, however his other half Manpreet Jutla (Rebecca Sarker) and his daughter Priya quickly convince him to drop the act!