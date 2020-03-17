After eating one of the cafe's new wraps, mechanic Dan Spencer suffers an allergic reaction, collapses and is rushed to hospital!

Emmerdale‘s Dan Spencer is in grave danger in the first of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

He recently had an allergic reaction in the cafe but when Dan Spencer has a second episode it’s a lot more serious…

When hungover Dan (Liam Fox) forgets to bring cash to pay his bill at the cafe, Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) says he can work off his debt. But as Dan later scoffs one of Brenda’s homemade wraps he starts to feel his throat itch and his face turn red. Reaching for his phone, the mechanic falls to the ground in agony and is carted off to hospital…

Will Dan survive? And what will this mean for the newly relaunched cafe?

As Liam (Jonny McPherson) and Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) attempt to explain their relationship to Leanna (Mimi Slinger) and Gabby (Rosie Bentham), Leanna tells her doctor dad to make his choice: it’s her or Leyla…

Meanwhile, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Paddy (Dominic Brunt) prepare to meet with social services, and Jamie (Alex Lincoln) deals with the consequences of his infidelity.