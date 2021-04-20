Trending:

Emmerdale spoilers! Poisoned Kim Tate collapses while babysitting poorly Millie

Sarah Waterfall

Emmerdale spoilers - As the poisoner strikes again, Kim collapses putting her beloved granddaughter Millie in danger

Emmerdale’s Kim Tate is poisoned again in Monday’s episode on ITV 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

So no one has a clue that the reason Kim Tate is being all weird and woozy is that someone is poisoning her!

Though a doctor has checked her out, Kim (Claire King) is still fearful that she’s got dementia, which killed her father.

Emmerdale spoilers, Kim Tate, Lydia Dingle

Kim keeps having dizzy spells and collapsing and fears she has dementia… but she’s being poisoned!

At very short notice, Andrea (Anna Nightingale) asks Kim to mind Millie who’s not well.

Millie has an allergic reaction in Emmerdale

Millie is ill at Home Farm when she has an allergic reaction to a medicine

But as Millie starts to have an allergic reaction to some meds, Kim starts feeling terrible and collapses!

Meanwhile, over at the hospital, Gabby (Rosie Bentham) is having her scan and is chuffed that Jamie (Alex Lincoln) – who got her pregnant after a one-night stand – has decided to attend after all.

Jamie gets emotional at Gabby's scan in Emmerdale

Gabby is chuffed to have her one-night stand baby daddy, Jamie, with her at the scan of their child

Jamie gets emotional at Gabby's scan in Emmerdale

Jamie softens when he sees his unborn baby’s pic appear on the scan screen

When they return to Home Farm, they find Kim in a terrible state and Millie too. How will Andrea react after listening to Kim’s garbled voicemail?

Kim comes to and finds Millie in trouble in Emmerdale

Kim comes over all woozy and collapses again

Jamie is horrified to see how ill Millie is when his mum Kim was supposed to be minding her

Elsewhere, it’s getting really stressy over at Nate (Jurell Carter) and Tracy’s (Amy Walsh) what with a new baby in the mix and Nate’s broken leg. Nate can’t do anything right and is thinking of going to his mum’s to avoid riling exhausted Tracy.

What has Nate arranged for Tracy in Emmerdale

But Faith (Sally Dexter) intervenes and persuades her grandson to arrange something fun for he and Tracy do to cheer her up.

At Marlon’s (Mark Charnock), the broke pub owner chef is forced to tell Billy (Jay Kontzle) and Ellis (Aaron Anthony) he’s got to double their rent.

Marlon’s not making any money at the Woolie and needs to put the rent up. Will Billy and Ellis understand?

