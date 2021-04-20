Emmerdale spoilers - As the poisoner strikes again, Kim collapses putting her beloved granddaughter Millie in danger

Emmerdale’s Kim Tate is poisoned again in Monday’s episode on ITV 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

So no one has a clue that the reason Kim Tate is being all weird and woozy is that someone is poisoning her!

Though a doctor has checked her out, Kim (Claire King) is still fearful that she’s got dementia, which killed her father.

At very short notice, Andrea (Anna Nightingale) asks Kim to mind Millie who’s not well.

But as Millie starts to have an allergic reaction to some meds, Kim starts feeling terrible and collapses!

Meanwhile, over at the hospital, Gabby (Rosie Bentham) is having her scan and is chuffed that Jamie (Alex Lincoln) – who got her pregnant after a one-night stand – has decided to attend after all.

When they return to Home Farm, they find Kim in a terrible state and Millie too. How will Andrea react after listening to Kim’s garbled voicemail?

Elsewhere, it’s getting really stressy over at Nate (Jurell Carter) and Tracy’s (Amy Walsh) what with a new baby in the mix and Nate’s broken leg. Nate can’t do anything right and is thinking of going to his mum’s to avoid riling exhausted Tracy.

But Faith (Sally Dexter) intervenes and persuades her grandson to arrange something fun for he and Tracy do to cheer her up.

At Marlon’s (Mark Charnock), the broke pub owner chef is forced to tell Billy (Jay Kontzle) and Ellis (Aaron Anthony) he’s got to double their rent.