Emmerdale spoilers! David wants Jacob to keep MUM about ‘Maya’s’ baby

With a newborn having been left on David's doorstep, Emmerdale's reeling shopkeeper forms a plan...

Emmerdale’s David Metcalfe takes charge in the wake of the shock baby delivery in Boxing Day’s episode at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Christmas Day couldn’t have got any weirder at Farrer’s Barn. The festive fun came to a grinding halt when Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) answered a knock at the door to find a baby on the stoop! And the plot thickened when a note was found among the baby’s blankets, supposedly signed by Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein)!

Utterly thrown, having had no idea Maya was pregnant when she was released from prison, David (Matthew Wolfenden) tries to take charge of the problem.

Having hoped his son Jacob’s ordeal with Maya – who was jailed for grooming and abusing the teen – was over, David’s devastated by the astonishing turn of events.

As the family flounder, wondering whether Maya’s note is to be believed, David takes charge. As the dad decides they all need to keep mum while they try to find out more, will Jacob, Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) and Pollard (Chris Chittell) be able to contain their shocking secret?

Meanwhile, over at Home Farm following Graham’s (Andrew Scarborough) explosive interruption, the Tates deal with the fallout…