Liam wants to wow Leyla as he pops the question but he needs her ex's help…

Emmerdale favourite David Metcalfe gets sneaky in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Out of all the guys in the village, David Metcalfe is probably the least likely super sleuth. But what he has got, which puts him a cut above all the rest, is a deep connection with his ex Leyla. And that’s exactly what Liam Cunningham needs if he’s to pull off his proposal plan.

In the shop, doc Liam (Jonny McPherson) details shopkeeper David (Matthew Wolfenden). He’s got to sneak in and get Leyla’s (Roxy Shahidi) ring while she’s in the shower so Liam can then take it to a jeweller and get some serious bling.

But though Leyla and David are so close that him ferreting around in the bathroom while she’s in the shower isn’t a thing, can David pull it off and help Liam to get his proposal pitch perfect?

Elsewhere, Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) are on a secret mission too!

They’re on to Mack (Lawrence Robb) and his dodgy scam and want to catch him in the act. When the coast is clear they put a tracker in his van.

Meanwhile, oblivious Mack reckons he’s got everything locked down – but his plan’s a leaky bucket.

After Aaron (Danny Miller) muscles his way in, head honcho Charity (Emma Atkins) warns Mack not to mess up the job. But Mack is horrified when his furious buyer clocks the tracker Cain and Moira have planted, and flees!

As the Dingle duo follow the signal will they catch Mack out? And what will Charity have to say about Mack’s the epic fail?

