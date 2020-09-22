Emmerdale spoilers! Dawn Taylor’s arrested as Billy begs to reconcile

Billy Fletcher wants another chance with Dawn but as he makes his claim the police arrive and arrest her!

Emmerdale's Dawn Taylor's arrested in Monday's episode

At the HOP it’s all heartbreak and horror for Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) who flounders when ex boyfriend Billy (Jay Kontzle) demands to know why they can’t be together.

Dawn’s not about to come clean about killing DI Malone (Mark Womack) as she doesn’t want to incriminate the man she loves so how can explain why she needs to keep her distance from besotted Billy?

As Dawn dissolves into tears the heat’s taken out of the moment as the police arrive to arrest her on suspicion of assaulting Meena (Paige Sandhu)…

Meanwhile, over at Holdgate, everyone wants Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) to explain what’s gone on between her and her long-lost sister Meena who’s recently showed up in Emmerdale. When Meena calls round, Manpreet refuses to to talk.

Mandy’s (Lisa Riley) all excited about Vinny (Bradley Johnson) getting together with Liv (Isobel Steele) but when the subject of Liv’s asexuality crops up, Mandy puts her size 5s in it! Will Liv accept an apology when Vinny asks her to forgive Mandy’s clumsy confusion?

