Trending:

Emmerdale spoilers! Dawn Taylor flips when her ex Billy is asked on a date

Sarah Waterfall Sarah Waterfall

Dawn Taylor lashes out when she overhears her ex, Billy, being asked out by newcomer Meena

Emmerdale’s Dawn Taylor flips out over her ex in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Flirting with him was one thing – but Meena (Paige Sandhu) asking Billy Chapman (Jay Kontzle) on a date is another thing entirely. And Dawn (Olivia Bromley) is livid when she overhears the flirty newcomer make a play for her ex.

Dawn's upset when she sees Meena flirt with Billy in Emmerdale

Newcomer Meena has taken a fancy to Billy and asks him out just as his ex Dawn is walking past

As a confrontation erupts, Meena gets injured leaving Dawn worried about consequences…

It turns out that Meena has ties in the village – which are bound with bad blood.

Back from a family cycle ride, Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) is stunned when she clocks a very familiar face: Meena. She’s her long-lost sister!

Manpreet freezes as she locks eyes with Meena in Emmerdale

Manpreet is stunned when she spies a familiar face – her long-lost sister Meena. But are the siblings on talking terms?

Manpreet can’t believe her sister Meena is in Emmerdale

What’s bought Meena to the village to see Manpreet after all these years?

Elsewhere, Liv (Isobel Steele) tries to explain asexuality to Mandy (Lisa Riley), and Lydia (Karen Blick) worries about the arrival of her Huntington’s disease test results.

Liv tries to explain things to Mandy in Emmerdale

Liv tries to explain asexuality to Mandy

Liv tries to explain things to Mandy in Emmerdale

Will man-eating Mandy be able to understand Liv’s asexuality?

Lydia is worried about the result of her test for Huntington’s disease

Emmerdale continues on ITV.

NAV BUG FIX