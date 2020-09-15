Emmerdale spoilers! Dawn Taylor flips when her ex Billy is asked on a date

Dawn Taylor lashes out when she overhears her ex, Billy, being asked out by newcomer Meena

Emmerdale's Dawn Taylor flips out over her ex in Friday's episode on ITV from 7pm

Flirting with him was one thing – but Meena (Paige Sandhu) asking Billy Chapman (Jay Kontzle) on a date is another thing entirely. And Dawn (Olivia Bromley) is livid when she overhears the flirty newcomer make a play for her ex.

As a confrontation erupts, Meena gets injured leaving Dawn worried about consequences…

It turns out that Meena has ties in the village – which are bound with bad blood.

Back from a family cycle ride, Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) is stunned when she clocks a very familiar face: Meena. She’s her long-lost sister!

Elsewhere, Liv (Isobel Steele) tries to explain asexuality to Mandy (Lisa Riley), and Lydia (Karen Blick) worries about the arrival of her Huntington’s disease test results.

