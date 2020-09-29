Emmerdale spoilers! Dawn takes DRASTIC action to push Billy away

Emmerdale spoilers - With Billy desperate to get back with her, Dawn is forced to take extreme measures to ensure they stay split

Emmerdale‘s Dawn Taylor is cruel in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Billy (Jay Kontzle) on her case about getting back together, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) is struggling.

She loves Billy like mad which is exactly why she can’t take him back. If he were to find out that she killed Malone (Mark Womack) ex-con Billy could get dragged into the mess and find himself back in prison. She needs the terrible truth to stay secret to avoid prison herself.

But Billy just won’t give up on her so Dawn needs to nip things in the bud. As she takes drastic action, what will the desperate mum do?

At Keeper’s Cottage, Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) takes delivery of a surprise package… What’s inside and who’s sent it?

There’s no such excitement for Charity (Emma Atkins) who’s stressed out about Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick). She can’t figure out why her fiancee – who’s away from Emmerdale convalescing with her mum – won’t take her calls. Can Vanessa’s sister Tracy (Amy Walsh) offer Charity an explanation to put her mind at rest?