Dodgy DI Malone tries to kill Dawn Taylor but ends up out cold, sprawled on the floor when someone comes to her rescue!

Emmerdale’s Dawn is menaced by Malone in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Dawn (Olivia Bromley) has grassed dodgy DI Malone (Mark Womack) to his superiors. And she’s about to pay for her actions.

Dawn is terrified when the cop looms large telling her that her testimony hasn’t been believed. But that doesn’t mean she’s off the hook. As Malone produces a wrap of heroin and a syringe Dawn prepares to fight him but recoils when he whips out a gun!

Breaking down in tears, mum-of-one Dawn reckons she’s done for as Malone taunts her and tempts her to take the drugs. But Malone doesn’t get to exact his revenge as someone comes along and knocks him out cold! Who’s saved Dawn?

Gabby (Rosie Bentham) is grateful when Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) provides a listening ear despite what the teen did to her at Take A Vow. She’s hurt that her mum Bernice won’t let her move to Australia to be with her, and touched when Leyla tries to comfort her.

At the HOP, Nate (Jurell Carter) gets fired by Al (Michael Wildman). And Belle (Eden Taylor Draper) tells Jamie (Alex Lincoln) it’s too soon for them to go public.

Emmerdale continues on ITV.