Emmerdale spoilers: Will Dawn Taylor and Jamie Tate BREAK-UP?

Dawn Taylor is devastated by the news that Gabby is pregnant after a one-night stand with Jamie on Emmerdale. Will she end things with Jamie?

It looks like it’s all over between Jamie Tate (played by Alexander Lincoln) and Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jamie’s world has been turned upside down by THAT baby bombshell.

Dawn is devastated when her dad, Will (Dean Andrews) reveals that Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is now pregnant with Jamie’s baby.

But that’s not the only bombshell… Will also reveals that Gabby has moved into Home Farm too!

Shocked by the turn of events, Dawn confronts vet Jamie.

He declares he’s falling in love with Dawn and begs her to give him another chance.

But will Dawn to decide to send love rat Jamie packing, just like his wife, Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) and ex-lover, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) both did before her?

Elsewhere in the village, Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) is still in the bad books with her son, Cain (Jeff Hordley).

Cain can’t bring himself to forgive his mum for the part she played in covering up the truth about his secret son, Nate Robinson (Jurrell Carter).

He wants to send her packing from the village all over again.

However, Cain is annoyed that his wife, Moira (Natalie J Robb) is attempting to defend Faith’s actions and thinks he shoud let Faith stick around.

But Faith gets the sense she’s not wanted and plans to sneak away without saying goodbye!

Can Moira manage to convince Faith to stick around and make peace with Cain?

Meanwhile, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) wonders if her fiance, Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) could be suffering from PTSD after being kidnapped by the men he owes gambling debts to.

However, there is more to Paul’s kidnapping than meets the eye. Is the crafty character just using the PTSD excuse as a lifeline?

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7:00pm on ITV