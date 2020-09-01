Emmerdale spoilers! Dawn Taylor makes her KILLER CONFESSION!

Dawn Taylor cracks and spills the truth about shooting Malone. But who does she tell?

Dawn Taylor is pushed to the brink in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Dawn was alarmed to discover her father Will (Dean Andrews) had got his hands on a gun to defend himself from crooked copper Malone (Mark Womack).

Dawn is worried about her father’s state of mind and reminds him what happened last time he brought a gun into the house.

However there is no talking Will down. As his paranoia about Malone escalates, Dawn is pushed over the edge and in the heat of the moment she confesses she has already killed Malone by shooting him dead! How will Will respond to his daughter’s killer confession?

Elsewhere Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is disgusted that Belle has betrayed the Dingle clan by getting back together with Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln). Cain publicly lays into Belle, giving her and Jamie a piece of his mind.

Belle is upset by Cain’s strong words but has more to think about when Jamie announces he wants to push ahead with his divorce from his wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale).

Later on Cain passes the church and notices the door has been left open.

He goes in to investigate and finds Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) sobbing. Is vicar Harriet going to tell her old flame, Cain, about her involvement in Malone’s murder?

Meanwhile, following Marlon’s invitation, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) arrives at the Woolpack excited for her pizza tasting night and looking forward to spending some time with Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano).

However Amy is deflated when she realises Marlon has invited others along too for the ‘date’ night.

Amy’s face falls when Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) bowls up and there’s an obvious frostiness between the two women. Uh oh. Is the evening going to be one big disaster?

Emmerdale is shown on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on ITV at 7pm