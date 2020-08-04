Emmerdale spoilers: Will Dawn Taylor report dodgy DI Malone?

Dawn wants justice for her dad Will on Emmerdale. But is she really ready to make a dangerous enemy of DI Malone and report his crimes to the police?

Dawn Taylor (played by Olivia Bromley) is still reeling from the revelation that Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow-Blyton) has cheated on her dad, Will (Dean Andrews) with her corrupt former police colleague, DI Mark Malone (Mark Womack) on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dawn is furious over the betrayal. Especially after the hell that Malone has put her dad, Will through.

As Dawn makes her way to the police station to track down PC Swirling (Andy Moore), could it be she is ready to dish the dirt on the illegal activities of a certain DI Malone?

Be careful Dawn, as there’ll be no turning back from this.

And Malone is not a man you want to mess with!

Elsewhere in the village, pregnant Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) is having a bad bout of morning sickness.

Tracy and her boyfriend, Nate Robinson (Jurrell Carter) are still trying to get their head around the situation after discovering Tracy was pregnant at the end of last month.

So although Tracy is touched by Nate’s concern, she is also worried when he says he’ll skip work to stay home with her.

Since farmhand Nate is already on a warning at work, will he come to regret skipping work yet again?

Emmerdale continues every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:00pm on ITV