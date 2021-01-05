Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn Taylor’s son Lucas is taken away…

Emmerdale spoilers - it looks like history is about to repeat itself on Emmerdale when Dawn's son Lucas is taken away by the police. But this time it's not Dawn's fault...

Dawn Taylor (played by Olivia Bromley) couldn’t be happier that she FINALLY has her son, Lucas back and living in the village on Emmerdale (7:00pm, ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But is horrible history about to repeat itself?

After successfully throwing a birthday party for Lucas on yesterday’s episode of the ITV soap, Dawn is surprised when she returns home and finds Lucas’s social worker, Eloise waiting for her.

Dawn is SHOCKED to discover that Lucas briefly went missing the day before while in the care of village vicar, Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow-Blyton) who was drunk!

Dawn furiously confronts Harriet over what happened the day before, when Harriet agreed to pick-up Lucas for his birthday party.

Harriet tries to talk her way out of trouble. But unfotunately, it seems the damage is done.

It’s not long before the police arrive in the village, leaving Dawn devastated when Lucas is taken away from her…

Meanwhile, Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) is still managing to keep his gambling addiction a secret from his girlfriend, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley).

However, Paul’s son, Vinny (Bradley Johnson) is in for a SHOCK when he overhears him placing a bet and realises he is still gambling…

When Vinny confronted Paul over his addiction last year, Paul turned violent and threatened Vinny to keep his secret.

So what will Vinny do this time around?

