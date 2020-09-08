Trending:

Emmerdale Spoilers! Desperate Amelia Spencer takes DRASTIC action

Amelia Spencer takes matters into her own hands in tonight's Emmerdale

Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) has been feeling increasingly overwhelmed by her home situation in recent days and in tonight’s second Emmerdale instalment at 8pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) she takes desperate measures.

Amelia, who’s been seen bunking off school, confides in Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) and reveals that her school is going to fine her paralysed father Dan (Liam Fox) because she’s missed so many lessons.

Sarah attempts to cheer her up by suggesting they skip school tomorrow and go on a shopping spree with Al’s stolen credit card!

Amelia declines the offer of retail therapy but when Sarah heads off she leaves the card on the bench. Sensing an opportunity to help pay off her school fine, Amelia quickly pockets the credit card.

Elsewhere Lelya Harding (Roxy Shahidi) comes up with a plan to help Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) celebrate her start at college.

However, Leyla runs into Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) who persuades her to ditch the plans she’s made with Gabby and join him for a meal instead.

Later on, Gabby turns up all dressed up and ready for a night out with Lelya and Leyla is full of guilt when she’s forced to tell her that she’s double booked. Can Leyla make it up to a gutted Gabby?

Meanwhile David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) admits to Leyla that he’s missed helping her out with baby Theo’s night feeds.

Emmerdale is back to six episodes a week, weekdays on ITV, 7pm

