Emmerdale spoilers! Desperate Dawn Taylor makes Jamie Tate an offer

Emmerdale spoilers - Desperate not to have her secret revealed, Dawn Taylor makes Jamie Tate a shock offer....

Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) takes desperate action to keep Jamie Tate quiet in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

A suspicious Jamie is convinced that addict Dawn has been taking drugs again but when he secretly hunts in her locker looking for evidence, he finds nothing incriminating.

But having spied Dawn with a mystery man, he’s certain the man is her dealer. He gives Dawn her P45 and tells her she’s sacked.

However, he’s shocked when Dawn drops herself in it and is forced to explain the man wasn’t her dealer, he was actually a former client of hers from her prostitute days and that she’s been sleeping with men to earn some much-needed cash.

Desperate Dawn then tries to buy Jamie’s silence and tells him she’ll sleep with him too if he promises not to reveal what she’s been up to.

Will a shocked Jamie take Dawn up on her offer?

Elsewhere Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) breaks the news to his mum Mandy (Lisa Riley) that he’s going to move in with Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) in order to give her and his dad Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) more space together. However he doesn’t breath a word to Mandy about Paul’s recent gambling secret, choosing to stay quiet and not drop his father in it.

Meanwhile Belle Dingle’s (Eden Taylor Draper) mental health continues to get worse now that she has stopped taking her medication for schizophrenia. Belle struggles as she continues to hear voices in her head. Will she get the help she needs or are things about to take a terrible turn for the worse?

