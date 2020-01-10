Emmerdale spoilers! Diane Sugden has news for Liam and Bernice…

Diane Sugden returns from a break in Portugual with news to share with would-be son-in-law Liam Cunningham

Emmerdale‘s Diane Sugden has news in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our full TV Guide for details).

After the year she’s had Diane (Elizabeth Estensen) needed a break and visit to Portugal, where her nephew Paul lives, was just the thing.

Time away to recoup from the sadness of her daughter Bernice’s (Sam Giles) sudden exit to Oz, the agony of stepson Robert’s (Ryan Hawley) jail sentence and the heartache over the horrific attack stepdaughter Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) suffered has done Diane the world of good.

But she’s not only returned to Emmerdale with a fresh outlook, she’s got news for Liam (Jonny McPherson) and Bernice …

Elsewhere, Noah and Sarah patch up their argument about Danny and unite. But why are the teens digging deep in social media? And Graham (Andrew Scarborough) has a secret.