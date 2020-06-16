Emmerdale spoilers! THE LAST OF EMMERDALE’S LOCKDOWN EPISODES: MARLON DINGLE, ELLIS AND AL CHAPMAN

Coronavirus comes to the village as a series of special episodes explores lockdown

Marlon Dingle is locked in with an enemy in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The last of Emmerdale’s six lockdown episodes sees Marlon Dingle in a tight spot.

With Marlon’s (Mark Charnock) kids April and Leo living elsewhere, it’s just him and Ellis (Aaron Anthony) living together in lockdown… until Ellis’ dad Al (Michael Wildman) pitches up!

Marlon is furious. He couldn’t have chosen a worse person to spend lockdown with as he absolutely hates Al and blames him for breaking up his marriage to Jessie (Sandra Marvin). But Ellis is caught between a rock and a hard place. He knows how Marlon feels but Al is his dad and he has nowhere else to go.

As the days roll on it becomes more and more awkward for Ellis who is stuck in the middle. Not just enemies, Al and Marlon are polar opposites as people – and fathers. Marlon’s missing his children like mad while Al – who’s been absent for most of Ellis’ life – has got the chance to get to know his grown-up son and make amends…

Will Marlon be able to cope with living with his enemy and without his little ones? And will Al and Ellis make progress in their fractured relationship?