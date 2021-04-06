Emmerdale spoilers: Will Ethan Anderson give Meena Jutla a chance?

Will the past get stirred-up again when Ethan Anderson is approached by Meena on Emmerdale? Or will Meena attempt to end the feud?

There is no love lost between Ethan Anderson (played by Emile John) and Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Ethan still has a grudge against Manpreet for the way she left his dad, Charles (Kevin Mathurin) standing at the altar years earlier.

So now things are tense since they are all living in the same village together!

But on tonight’s episode of the ITV soap, could there be an end in sight to the feud?

Manpreet’s younger sister, Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) surprises Ethan.

What does Meena want?

Is she there as a peacekeeper between Manpreet and Ethan?

Will Ethan hear out Meena?

Or will past bad blood see everything kick off again?

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7:00pm on ITV