Emmerdale spoilers: Has Faith Dingle outstayed her welcome?

Emmerdale spoilers - Could Faith Dingle soon be looking for somewhere else to live on Emmerdale? She may have worn out her welcome with Tracy and Nate!

Faith Dingle (played by Sally Dexter) has slowly been making amends with her family since she returned to Emmerdale (7:00pm/8:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Faith is thrilled to be getting the chance to know her great grandchild, Frankie.

However, on tonight’s DOUBLE-BILL of the ITV soap, it looks like Faith is stating to wear out her welcome at Tug Ghyll.

New mum, Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) is getting annoyed with Faith’s constant fussing and interference over Frankie.

Will Tracy and her fella, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) soon be sending Faith on her way?

Meanwhile, village vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) arranges another date with Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale).

However, neither Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) or her sister, Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) are happy about the situation.

Will the ladies start plotting to shake-up the blossoming romance between Charles and Andrea?

Elsewhere, Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) has managed to upset girlfriend, Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) after his outburst about her and Dan Spencer (Liam Fox).

But when Bob wants to know where he now stands with Wendy, will he get the answer he is hoping for?

Also, Ryan Stocks (James Moore) is on a mission to end the feud between his mum, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and her granddaughter, Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill).

Ryan reckons Charity needs to show Sarah she can be trustworthy and dependable.

But can she?

ALSO, Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) finds himself caught-in-the-middle of a squabble between Brenda Hope (Lesley Dunlop) and his ex, Faith.

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7:00pm on ITV