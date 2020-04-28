Emmerdale spoilers! Fire fright for terrified mum Laurel Thomas

Laurel Thomas and Jai Sharma are about to find out their sons, Arthur and Archie, are still feuding - but will anyone come to any harm when a blaze erupts?

The feud between the sons of Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) is meant to be over. Well, the parents think Archie and Arthur have put their battle to bed. But the hatred still runs deep between the boys and Archie, Jai’s lad, is doing all he can to get his own back on Laurel’s boy Arthur who terrorised him for weeks on end.

As the families get together at Holdgate and camp out to celebrate Rishi’s (Bhasker Patel) 70th, everything seems to be going well. But an innocent game of rounders soon turns ugly.

Jealous Arthur fumes when Archie is put on Laurel’s team and promptly soaks up the mum’s attention.

As the tension between the boys escalates, they find the campfire which has been prepped and is ready to be lit. But as a squabble over who will light the fire starts one thing leads to another and a blaze erupts… Will anyone in the vicinity get hurt?

Elsewhere, Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) is chuffed when Victoria (Isobel Hodgins) leaves her in charge of baby Harry. Desperate to be a proper gran to the baby who was born out of rape, fathered by her late son Lee, Wendy is thrilled to have gained Vic’s trust.

Vic, meanwhile, has a meeting at the HOP and is stunned when she’s offered the job of running the restaurant at the outdoor pursuits’ centre! Will she take it?

Dan (Liam Fox) – who’s in a wheelchair after fracturing his spine when he fell while having an allergic reaction to a sandwich wrap – reveals his recent tumble from his chair has hampered his progress and recovery.

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.