Emmerdale spoilers! FUGITIVE! Is Kirin Kotecha about to be arrested?

Events escalate as Kirin Kotecha and Charity Dingle go head to head and the police arrive on the scene!

It looks as if the law is about to catch up with Kirin Kotecha in tonight's first episode of Emmerdale.

Kirin (Rish Shah) the son of Rakesh, has recently returned to the Dales after fleeing following the hit and run accident that killed teaching assistant Tess Harris in 2016.

Since his return Kirin has been piling the pressure on Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) to get him a large sum of money in return for letting her go ahead with her plans to adopt his son Johnny.

As news of Kirin’s return starts circulating around Emmerdale, one person who’s not happy is Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt). Paddy is just on the verge of alerting the police about Kirin when he’s interrupted by his other half Chas (Lucy Pargeter).

When Charity herself discovers he’s about to involve the law she pleads with him not to and Paddy eventually decides to back down.

He even agrees to let Charity access the safe so that she can get the money to pay Kirin off and send him packing.

However things quickly turn very nasty indeed when Charity turns up to meet Kirin and still has less money than she agreed to give him.

Things escalate between fiery Charity and Kirin but the two of them are caught off-guard when Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) suddenly arrives on the scene with the police not far behind her.

Is Kirin about to find himself arrested?

And what will happen to Charity?

Elsewhere Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), who has been bunking off school and also caring for her partially paralysed father Dan (Liam Fox), is feeling overwhelmed by the stress of her whole situation

What will desolate Amelia do next?

The second Thursday episode of Emmerdale follows at 8pm on ITV