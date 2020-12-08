Emmerdale spoilers - Kim Tate is back and wastes no time booting Mackenzie out of Home Farm

Kim Tate (Claire King) is raging in tonight’s second episode of Emmerdale on at 8pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). Earlier on Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) left Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) in charge of Home Farm, but Kim is fuming when she returns and finds the place in a complete state.

Kim demands that Mackenzie cleans up and then leave immediately. It looks like his tenancy is terminated!

Meanwhile Mackenzie’s sister Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) invites her sibling for Christmas dinner but Mack turns her down.

Elsewhere Ellis Grant (Asan N’Jie) and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) are convinced that Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) is out doing a drug deal and have decided to follow him to see exactly what he’s up to.

The pair watch as Billy goes into a nearby house and exchanges a package for money.

Later in the Woolpack, Marlon and Ellis find Billy with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman). Ellis is tying himself up in knots wondering how he is going to confront Billy over the drug deal but first he wants to gather more evidence.

He unwittingly kicks Al’s briefcase and discovers an invoice inside for a couple’s retreat. Ellis instantly assumes that his father has been up to his old tricks again. Are Ellis’s suspicions correct? And will he confront his dad?

