Emmerdale spoilers! Furious Kim Tate gives Mackenzie his marching orders

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

Emmerdale spoilers - Kim Tate is back and wastes no time booting Mackenzie out of Home Farm

Kim Tate (Claire King) is raging in tonight’s second episode of Emmerdale on at 8pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). Earlier on Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) left Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) in charge of Home Farm, but Kim is fuming when she returns and finds the place in a complete state.

Kim Tate is furious in Emmerdale

Kim Tate tears a strip off Mackenzie

Kim is furious in Emmerdale. Kim demands that Mackenzie cleans up and then leave immediately. It looks like his tenancy is terminated!

Meanwhile Mackenzie’s sister Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) invites her sibling for Christmas dinner but Mack turns her down.

Elsewhere Ellis Grant (Asan N’Jie) and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) are convinced that Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) is out doing a drug deal and have decided to follow him to see exactly what he’s up to.

Ellis and Marlon follow Billy in Emmerdale

Ellis and Marlon have followed Billy

The pair watch as Billy goes into a nearby house and exchanges a package for money.

Marlon and Ellis follow Billy in Emmerdale

They watch as Billy speaks to the owner before handing over a package. What is he up to?

Later in the Woolpack, Marlon and Ellis find Billy with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman). Ellis is tying himself up in knots wondering how he is going to confront Billy over the drug deal but first he wants to gather more evidence.

Kim and Al plot Graham's death in Emmerdale ITV

What has Al been hiding?

He unwittingly kicks Al’s briefcase and discovers an invoice inside for a couple’s retreat. Ellis instantly assumes that his father has been up to his old tricks again. Are Ellis’s suspicions correct? And will he confront his dad?

Emmerdale is shown weekdays on ITV at 7pm

