Emmerdale spoilers! Gabby Thomas is left feeling hurt and rejected

Gabby Thomas drowns her sorrows after being let down again

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is headed for more upset in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Gabby was left feeling upset in yesterday’s episode when Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) cancelled a planned night out at the last minute in favour of spending time with Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson).

Tonight Gabby is excited about the prospect of joining Leyla on a work trip to Ibiza.

However she’s left feeling deflated when her mum Laurel (Charlotte Belamy) announces she can’t afford to pay for the flight.

Later on Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson)  comes home and tells Laurel he’s taking her on holiday.

Gabby is eavesdropping in on the conversation and is devastated to realise that Jai hasn’t included her in any of the holiday plans.

A dejected Gabby runs off and plans to drown her sorrows at a drunken fresher’s night out.

Elsewhere things start to look up for Sam Dingle (James Hooton) when Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) offers him a job waiting tables at The Hide.

Plus the villagers gather and a rose bush is planted in the Woolpack beer garden to commemorate Annie Sugden’s memory.

Emmerdale is back to 6 episodes a week, weekdays on ITV, 7pm

