Emmerdale spoilers! Gabby Thomas messes with Leyla and Liam’s relationship

Emmerdale spoilers - Gabby is about to meddle in Liam and Leyla’s romance

Emmerdale’s Gabby Thomas is on the prowl in Thursday’s first episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bored and lonely teen Gabby (Rosie Bentham) has really perked up since Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) took her under her wing. Uni student Gabby’s loving working at Take A Vow but has been warned by business owner Leyla it’s only a temporary thing.

But as much as Gabby’s loving the job she’s loving being around Leyla more. She doesn’t want to share new-found bessie with anyone, least of her boyfriend Liam (Jonny McPherson) who was once engaged to Gabby’s mum Bernice, who’s emigrated to Australia.

Wanting all of Leyla’s attention, Gabby is about to meddle in Liam and Leyla’s romance using Meena (Paige Sandhu) as the scapegoat.

When the teenager sees Liam and Meena having a drink together in the Woolie she decides to exploit what she’s seen! What’s Gabby gonna do?

Elsewhere, with the hit-and-run mess still hanging over Belle Dingle (Eden Draper-Taylor), she’s totally stressed-out and is being is plagued by the voices in her head. When the voices urge her to make Jamie (Alex Lincoln) pay for framing her for his road crime against Moira (Natalie J Robb) what will Belle do?

Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) tries to put a brave face on his problems but the single dad is having a nightmare with no money coming in.

Emmerdale continues on ITV.