Emmerdale spoilers! Get out of here! Jimmy King sends Juliette packing

Emmerdae spoilers - It's no more Mr Nice Guy for Jimmy King who's reached a furious point of no return

Emmerdale’s Jimmy King is dunzo in the second of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Jimmy King (Nick Miles) having found out that Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) has gone behind his back and got involved in all sorts with scammers Mack (Lawrence Robb) and Charity (Emma Atkins), full scale war has broken out at Victoria Cottage.

Jimmy has got so much stress on his shoulders what with the custody battle with Juliette (Amelia Curtis) who wants access to Carl, and his death by dangerous driving charge that Nicola’s dodgy handiwork has pushed him to his limit.

As the King couple are tearing strips off each other, Juliette pitches up! Unable to rein himself in, Jimmy snaps at her too and kicks Juliette out of his house badmouthing her all the way out in to the street.

Upstairs, Carl’s sad little face peeps out of the window having heard every word of the adults row…

Can Nicola calm down Jimmy?