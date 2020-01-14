Emmerdale spoilers! Graham Foster’s KILLER is REVEALED in the last of the week’s special episodes

Graham Foster's last day in Emmerdale plays out as it's revealed which of his many enemies kills him…

Emmerdale‘s Graham Foster’s killer is revealed in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

As a week of special episodes comes to a close it’s revealed which villager was pushed to kill Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough).

While the rest of the week’s episodes each focussed on a suspect and their motive, this final instalment plays out from the victim’s perspective as Graham meets his Maker!

However, while us at home will find out whether it was Kim (Claire King) and Al (Michael Wildman), Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), Andrea (Anna Nightingale) and Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) or Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) who killed Graham, the locals will remain in the dark until further notice…

Who’s your money on?