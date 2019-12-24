Emmerdale spoilers! The DNA results are IN! Who is Millie’s dad – Graham Foster or Jamie Tate?

Emmerdale's Graham Foster receives the results of the paternity test – is he the father of married Andrea Tate's daughter, Millie?

Emmerdale’s Graham Foster finds out whether he’s little Millie Tate’s dad in Christmas Eve’s episode at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) has the information he has been waiting for. But when the results of the paternity test arrive on his doorstep will he be able to bring himself to dare to find out for sure if he is the father of Andrea Tate’s daughter Millie?

At Home Farm, Kim (Claire King) is furious when she realises her former hubby and right-hand man has sneakily done a DNA test when he told her, as part of their divorce settlement, he’d walk away from the issue without knowing the truth one way or the other.

Not wanting to ruin her family unit – knowing her son Jamie’s (Alexander Lincoln) heart would be broken if he were to learn he wasn’t Millie’s dad – what will fuming Kim do to protect her clan?

As Marlon (Mark Charnock) arrives at the Tates’ house to cook for Kim and co, the pub cook hasn’t a clue he’s walking into a potential war zone!