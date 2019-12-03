Emmerdale spoilers: Guess WHO is moving to the village?

Victoria Sugden is not happy in tonight's DOUBLE installment of Emmerdale when she discovers Wendy Posner is back in the village...

It’s not been a great time of late for pregnant Victoria Sugden (played by Isobel Hodgins) on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Her big brother Robert has been sent to prison for the murder of Victoria’s rapist, Lee Posner. And now, Victoria’s new friend Luke (Max Parker) has been revealed as Lee’s brother!

But there’s more to come in tonight’s DOUBLE edition of the ITV soap when Victoria’s stepmum Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen) discovers Lee and Luke’s mum Wendy Posner (ex-Casualty star Susan Cookson) is moving to the village so she can be closer to her grandchild!

How will Victoria react when she discovers the news? And did Luke know all along what his mum’s plans were?

Meanwhile, unsurprisingly Wendy doesn’t get the warmest welcome when she moves into Dale View.

In fact, it seems someone wants her gone when later that night the windows of the cottage are smashed!

As a worried Wendy rushes outside to confront the culprit, will she find out WHO is putting the pressure on to send her packing?

Meanwhile, with Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) and his wife Andrea’s (Anna Nightingale) relationship back on track, Jamie’s mum Kim (Claire King) still fears everything could change if the results of the unopened DNA results are revealed.

Who is really the father of young Millie Tate? Jamie… or sworn enemy of the family, Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough)? Will ALL be revealed?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV