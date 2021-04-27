Emmerdale spoilers! Guilt-ridden Liv to start drinking again?

She secretly played a part in Paul's death and just can't live with herself

Emmerdale favourite Liv is on the brink of drink in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The epic explosion which ended up killing Paul Ashdale is eating at Liv.

Let’s recap: She was in the barn when Jimmy King’s (Nick Miles) haulage truck smashed into it. Paul (Reece Dinsdale) was about to wed Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) and Liv (Isobel Steele) was there trying to get the violent gambling addict to admit he’d been beating his son Vinny (Bradley Johnson).

After the smash happened, Liv initially tried to help Paul. But when another charged confrontation reared up Liv limped out leaving Paul, with both legs broken, was pinned to the floor by the barn’s timber frame. The barn then exploded. Paul later died in hospital.

Though Liv has told Vinny some of what happened inside the barn, he has no idea that she left his dad – and the guilt of it is eating Liv alive.

Weighed down by her inner demons, Liv is perilously close to drinking again, a problem which has dogged her over the years.

Will she turn to her brother Aaron (Danny Miller) and open up before it’s too late?

At the Dingles’, Mandy and Sam (James Wooton) coach Lydia (Karen Blick) and try to boost her confidence about going for the job at the school.

Elsewhere, Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) accuses Faith (Sally Dexter) of stealing her brooch but is she barking up the wrong tree?

