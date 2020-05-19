After baring his soul to Harriet, Will is blown away when she accepts his hand in marriage

Emmerdale‘s vicar Harriet Finch gets engaged in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Picking up from last week when Will (Dean Andrews) was pouring his heart out to Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton), the village vicar has a question to answer. Will she marry him?

It’s a tricky spot for Harriet to be put in. Not only did she recently finish with Will for his dodgy dealings, she then slept with the mastermind behind Will’s crimes, bent copper Malone (Mark Womack)!

Swallowing her guilt, Harriet accepts Will’s propsal. But is her heart really in it or has she fallen for Malone?

At Wishing Well, Paul who has been posing as ‘Alex’ in a bid to befriend Vinny (Bradley Johnson) – who has no idea his new mate is actually his dad – stuffs up. After making a careless comment which suggests he knows Mandy (Lisa Riley), Paul/Alex tries to cover his tracks. But has Paul done enough to squash Vinny’s subsequent curiosity?

As Paul slips out, Mandy and Lydia (Karen Blick) spy on him. Fuming that Paul has got close to Vinny – the boy he abandoned aged four – Mandy takes action. Pouncing on Vinny’s mobile at an opportune moment and posing as him, she texts ‘Alex’ and arranges to meet up…

Elsewhere, Liam (Jonny McPherson) has a decision to make in the wake of Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) slapping his daughter Leanna (Mimi Slinger). Is it curtains for the couple?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.