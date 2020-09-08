Emmerdale spoilers! Harriet Finch breaks down over MURDER GUILT

Harriet Finch is overwhelmed with guilt and says she can no longer continue in her role as vicar

Vicar Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) is overwhelmed with guilt and tells Dawn she’s quitting her role as the village vicar following the murder of DI Malone in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Harriet’s relationship with Will is over and in the wake of his daughter Dawn’s shock murder confession, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) explains to Billy Fletcher that he and Harriet are finished for good.

However Will is unable to give the real reason for the break-up and Billy (Jay Kontzle) is left confused.

Later, an overwhelmed Harriet, who has been struggling with huge feelings of guilt for her part in the murder cover-up of twisted copper, DI Malone, tells killer Dawn (Olivia Bromley) that she’s done with her job as the village vicar.

Dawn is immediately alarmed and tells Harriet she needs to remain in the post so they can continue to cover-up Malone’s burial spot, but Harriet is already crumbling and tears off her dog collar, full of self-loathing.

Elsewhere Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) explains to Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) that if Kirin Kotecha, the father of Johnny, were to show-up now, it would only complicate the adoption process unaware that Kirin has already secretly arrived in the village and is watching from afar.

Later outside Holdgate, Priya is shocked when Kirin (played by newcomer Rish Shah) emerges from the shadows and tells her he urgently needs money.

Remembering Charity’s words, Priya says she’ll call the police unless he leaves but it seems like Kirin’s going nowhere fast!

Meanwhile Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) is hurt by Amy Wyatt’s (Natalie Ann Jamieson) rejection and feigns bravado, telling Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) that the reason they’re not dating is because he’s decided that Amy’s ‘too needy’ unaware that Amy is not far away and has overheard every word!

Plus the organised clothes swap event is relocated to the cafe after an invasion of mice invade the village hall.

A cash-strapped Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) is grateful when Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) tells his daughter Amelia (Daisy Campbell) she can take some clothes from the swap for free.

And troublemaker Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) hides Al Chapman’s (Michael Wildman) stolen credit card after Charity and Noah almost catch her using it.

Emmerdale is back to six episodes a week, weekdays on ITV, 7pm