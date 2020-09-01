Emmerdale spoilers! Is Harriet Finch about to confess her murder cover-up?

What will Harriet Finch do when she walks in on Dawn confessing all to Will? Is Harriet about to reveal her part in the crime?

Vicar Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) struggles with her crimes in tonight's episode of Emmerdale at 7pm

Former detective Harriet, who took control and covered up the murder of Malone (Mark Womack) before disposing of his body and concocting an explanation for his disappearance, is horrified when she walks in on killer Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) confessing all to her father Will Taylor (Dean Andrews ) who also happens to be Harriet’s fiancé.

Will is reeling as he learns the truth about Dawn shooting his bitter enemy, crooked copper Malone, but Dawn is careful to leave out any mention of Harriet’s involvement.

But Harriet, who was having a torrid affair with her ex Malone, walks in just as Dawn is telling her father about the murder.

Will Harriet feel compelled to admit her part in the murder? And how on earth would her fiancé Will react if she was to confess all?

Elsewhere, Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) does her worst and puts the kibosh on any hopes Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) has of dating Matty.

What exactly has Tracy threatened Amy with to keep her at bay?

Plus Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is worried following her boyfriend Jamie Tate’s (Alexander Lincoln) announcement that he is planning to divorce his wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale) as soon as possible and rush everything through.

Belle is certain Andrea will react badly but just as the two of them are discussing it who should walk in but Andrea herself!

How will volatile Andrea react when she hears about the divorce plans and sees that Belle has already moved in with Jamie?

Not only that but Belle also knows the truth about the hit and run! One thing’s certain, there’s big trouble brewing!

