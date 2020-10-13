Emmerdale spoilers! Harriet Finch returns and learns Dawn’s disappeared

Emmerdale spoilers - Harriet learns the truth about what Dawn's been up to while the vicar has been away

Emmerdale‘s Harriet Finch is shocked in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Emmerdale vicar Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) was relieved when the bishop offered her a temporary move to another parish. Having had an affair with dodgy cop Malone, who was then murdered by her fiance’s daughter Dawn (Olivia Bromley), Harriet had had a right old time of it.

With her relationship to Will (Dean Andrews) in tatters, Harriet needed the break even though Will and Dawn were desperate for her to stay to help them with the burden of the killer secret.

Harriet’s transfer is now over but there’s a shock waiting for the vicar who has no idea Dawn has sabotaged her relationship with Billy (Jay Kontzle), quit her job and done a runner. Will Harriet try to find Dawn who she looks on as a daughter?

Uneasy Gabby starts to regret meddling in Liam (Jonny McPherson) and Leyla’s (Roxy Shahidi) relationship. Can the teen put things right? And can she get stepmum Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) and absent birth mum Bernice (Sam Giles) on side about her decision to qui uni to work at Take A Vow?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.