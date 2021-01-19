Emmerdale spoilers: Harriet Finch makes a life-changing decision…

Down-in-the-dumps over all the recent trouble and heartbreak she has caused, village vicar Harriet makes a BIG decision about her future on Emmerdale...

Harriet Finch (played by Katherine Dow-Blyton) has been on a downward spiral since she helped to cover-up the murder of corrupt copper, DI Mark Malone last summer on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The village vicar’s heavy drinking recently led to Dawn Taylor’s (Olivia Bromley) young son, Lucas being taken away by social services, after Harriet temporarily lost him.

With both Dawn and her dad, Will (Dean Andrews) angry over all the trouble Harriet has caused of late, she reaches a BIG decision on tonight’s episode.

Harriet meets with fellow village vicar, Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) and announces she wants to quit her position, convinced it’s best for everyone!

Will Harriet really leave the church behind?

Meanwhile, troubled Luke Posner (Max Parker) is getting increasingly uncomfortable about Ethan Anderson’s (Emilie John) suggestions about his sexuality.

Just to make it clear he is NOT gay, pub chef Luke tries to throw Ethan off the scent by showing girlfriend, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) a very public display of affection!

But what is really going on with Luke?

Is there any truth in Ethan’s suspicions?

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7:00pm on ITV.