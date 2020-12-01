Trending:

Emmerdale spoilers! Harriet Finch makes a TERRIFYING discovery

Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) is reeling when she makes a terrible discovery in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, vicar Harriet is in the graveyard of the church where she hastily had to conceal the body of murder victim DI Malone (Mark Womack).

Harriet Finch is alarmed to see a woman at the grave where she hid Malone’s body

Harriet is immediately distracted and anxious when she spots a mystery woman standing at the grave where she hid Malone’s body after she and Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) attacked him and Dawn shot him dead.

Harriet was previously seen helping Dawn get rid of Malone’s body

Later the same day, Harriet’s increasing anxiety leads her to bare her soul in prayer. However she is suddenly interrupted by the mystery woman from the graveyard who introduces herself as Jean.

 

 

 

 

Twisted copper Malone was killed by Dawn and the crime was covered up by quick-thinking, ex-detective Harriet 
Harriet is left ashen-faced when Jean reveals that she is the daughter of a man buried in the graveyard: the man who is buried directly beneath Malone. But there’s worse to come when Jean reveals that she’s planning on exhuming her father’s body!

Shaken to her core, what will Harriet do next? Will she and Dawn have to move Malone’s body before it can be discovered?

Emmerdale is shown weekdays on ITV at 7pm

