Emmerdale spoilers! Harriet Finch makes a TERRIFYING discovery

Emmerdale spoilers - Harriet Finch is reeling when she discovers Malone's body could be dug up!

Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) is reeling when she makes a terrible discovery in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, vicar Harriet is in the graveyard of the church where she hastily had to conceal the body of murder victim DI Malone (Mark Womack).

Harriet is immediately distracted and anxious when she spots a mystery woman standing at the grave where she hid Malone’s body after she and Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) attacked him and Dawn shot him dead.

Later the same day, Harriet’s increasing anxiety leads her to bare her soul in prayer. However she is suddenly interrupted by the mystery woman from the graveyard who introduces herself as Jean.

Shaken to her core, what will Harriet do next? Will she and Dawn have to move Malone’s body before it can be discovered?

Emmerdale is shown weekdays on ITV at 7pm