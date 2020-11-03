Emmerdale spoilers! Harriet Finch is plunged into panic!

Emmerdale spoilers - Harriet Finch finds herself in an impossible situation when Laurel breaks some news

Vicar Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) is in panic mode in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Harriet, who was due to be tying the knot with Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) has had to come up with an explanation as to why the nuptials won’t be going ahead.

Harriet, who was engaged to Will, shocked him to his core when it was revealed that she was involved in the murder cover up of evil copper DI Malone who Will’s daughter, Dawn (Olivia Bromley), killed in self-defence.

In yesterday’s episode Harriet, who had also been having a secret affair with twisted copper Malone, lied to good friend Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) that she and Will were cancelling the wedding because of money issues.

However tonight Harriet is thrown when Laurel and Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) reveal that they’ve asked around and Emmerdale friends are happy to put money towards a budget wedding for the couple so that they can still go ahead and get married.

Stuck between a rock and a hard place and unable to reveal the real reason the wedding is off, how will Harriet get out of the tricky situation?

Things get even more tense when Will, who’s been bottling up the terrible truth, snaps at Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) and punches him in the face.

Meanwhile the identity of the mystery man, called Richard, who Dawn was seen talking to on the phone in yesterday’s episode, is revealed. Who is he and how is Dawn involved with him?

Elsewhere Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is worried about her son Vinny (Bradley Johnson).

Plus Jimmy King (Nick Miles) convinces a preoccupied Will to join him on a kayak adventure after his wife Nicola turned him down on the outing.

Emmerdale is on weekdays at 7pm on ITV