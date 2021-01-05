Emmerdale spoilers: Harriet Finch exposes a SHOCK secret!

Emmerdale spoilers - things threaten to go from bad to worse between Harriet and her ex Will, when she tells Dawn her dad is sleeping with Kim!

Harriet Finch (played by Katherine Dow-Blyton) wrecked her relationship with Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) when she cheated on him with dodgy-and-now-dead DI Malone on Emmerdale (7:00pm and 8.00pm, ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But on tonight’s DOUBLE-BILL of the ITV soap, Harriet is not yet ready to see Will with another woman.

And certainly not bitchy busineswoman, Kim Tate (Claire King)!

So after noticing the flirtation between Will and Kim at a birthday party for Dawn Taylor’s (Olivia Bromley) young son, Lucas, angry Harriet makes it her business to let Dawn know that her dad is sleeping with Kim!

How will Dawn react to the SHOCK news?

Meanwhile, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is struck by a romantic idea after hearing stories about her ex, Paddy Kirk’s (Dominic Brunt) honeymoon with new wife, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter).

Hmm, could Mandy be planning a BIG surprise for her fella, Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale)?

Although maybe Mandy shouldn’t be too hasty with her plans, as she still doesn’t know the terrible truth about Paul and his gambling addiction.

But is SOMEONE else about to discover Paul’s secret and threaten to expose him?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV