Emmerdale spoilers! Harriet’s KILLER SECRET EXPOSED?

Harriet's horrified when new vicar, Charles, starts asking questions about a grave which appears to have been disturbed!

Emmerdale‘s Harriet Finch is terrified in Friday’s hour-long episode (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Though moving Malone’s body was a truly terrible task, Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) hoped that it would mark the end of an awful unlawful journey.

But the guilt-wracked village vicar is not out of the woods by any stretch!

With Harriet having buried the dodgy DI in another man’s grave after Dawn (Olivia Bromley) shot him dead, she and Will (Dean Andrews) recently had to move the corpse when a parishioner was given the go ahead to exhume her dad’s body, who was sharing his resting place with Malone.

With the exhumation yet to go ahead, new vicar Charles (Kevin Mathurin) – whose parish has been merged with Emmerdale’s – tells Harriet he thinks one of the graves has been disturbed!

As Harriet tries to mask her rising panic that the killer crime is about to be exposed, can she squash the problem or is Charles going to want to take it further?

Having been granted some time with his daughter Millie, Jamie (Alex Lincoln) panics when the little girl goes missing… Will he and Dawn (Olivia Bromley) find her safe and sound?

Will Paul (Reece Dinsdale) start the new year with a clean slate and confess his wrongs to Mandy (Lisa Riley)?