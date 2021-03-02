Emmerdale spoilers - it's crunch time for vicar Harriet as the grave exhumation begins – is her family's KILLER SECRET about to be exposed to all?

Emmerdale’s Harriet Finch is on pins in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The moment Harriet Finch hoped would NEVER HAPPEN has arrived.

In the churchyard, the officials have come to exhume the grave for a parishioner who is moving. It wouldn’t be a problem had vicar Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) not once buried the dead body of DI Malone (Mark Womack) in the grave after Dawn killed him!

Harriet and Dawn’s dad Will (Dean Andrews) then had to move the body to another location (Home Farm) when an exhumation of the grave was given the go-ahead.

It made the horror of Malone’s murder a million times worse for Harriet who’s wrestled with her conscience and religion, and has started unravelling at the seams.

After fellow vicar Charles (Kevin Mathurin) leads a prayer at the burial site, the officials start digging, Harriet’s heart is in her mouth!

And when one of the foreman is startled by an “unusual find” she all but collapses!

What has been found? Evidence? Is the killer truth about to be revealed?

Up at Home Farm, battle rages between Kim Tate (Claire King) and her furious son Jamie (Alex Lincoln) who’s threatening to move out of the family home because of his mum’s behaviour.

When Kim calls his bluff and tells her son to step up or step aside will Jamie have the strength to stand up to his fierce mum or will he pack his bags and pitch up on Dawn’s (Olivia Bromley) doorstep?