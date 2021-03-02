Trending:

Emmerdale spoilers! Harriet’s HORROR as Malone’s grave is dug up!

Sarah Waterfall

Emmerdale spoilers - it's crunch time for vicar Harriet as the grave exhumation begins – is her family's KILLER SECRET about to be exposed to all?

Emmerdale’s Harriet Finch is on pins in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The moment Harriet Finch hoped would NEVER HAPPEN has arrived.

In the churchyard, the officials have come to exhume the grave for a parishioner who is moving. It wouldn’t be a problem had vicar Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) not once buried the dead body of DI Malone (Mark Womack) in the grave after Dawn killed him!

Dawn and Malone ITV Emmerdale

Harriet helped Dawn cover up her crime when she shot dodgy DI Malone

Harriet and Dawn’s dad Will (Dean Andrews) then had to move the body to another location (Home Farm) when an exhumation of the grave was given the go-ahead.

Will digs a new grave in Emmerdale

Will had to move Malone’s body to a secluded spot in Home Farm

It made the horror of Malone’s murder a million times worse for Harriet who’s wrestled with her conscience and religion, and has started unravelling at the seams.

After fellow vicar Charles (Kevin Mathurin) leads a prayer at the burial site, the officials start digging, Harriet’s heart is in her mouth!

Charles leads a prayer at the site of the exhumation while Harriet hopes the officials won’t find any evidence that Malone was once buried in the grave!

And when one of the foreman is startled by an “unusual find” she all but collapses!

What has been found? Evidence? Is the killer truth about to be revealed?

Up at Home Farm, battle rages between Kim Tate (Claire King) and her furious son Jamie (Alex Lincoln) who’s threatening to move out of the family home because of his mum’s behaviour.

Kim calls Jamie’s bluff when he threatens to move out?

Will Jamie step up to his mum Kim?

When Kim calls his bluff and tells her son to step up or step aside will Jamie have the strength to stand up to his fierce mum or will he pack his bags and pitch up on Dawn’s (Olivia Bromley) doorstep?

 

