As the police ask questions about the church robbery, conflicted village vicar Harriet realises her boyfriend Will was the thief

Emmerdale‘s Harriet Finch is questioned by the police about the church robbery but will she reveal Will was behind the crime? Find out in Tuesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tasked with fund-raising for the church repairs, vicar Harriet (Katherine Dow-Blyton) hasn’t made much cash so far. But that’s about to change when Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) checks the charity bucket and finds tons and tons of money inside!

Rushing over to Woodbine, she breaks the news to Harriet who doesn’t notice Will (Dean Andrews) secretly smiling in the background. His smile vanishes, however, when his girlfriend says she’s going to explore the church burglary. Later, Harriet finds her missing bible in the car boot and realises who broke into the church…

When the police come calling with questions, Harriet’s in turmoil. Will she turn in her boyfriend Will knowing full well he’s guilty of the crime?

Later, back at home, Dawn (Olivia Bromley) hears the couple arguing about it. Alarmed to hear her family could be in trouble with the law, Dawn panics knowing the tiniest whiff of police drama will ruin her chances of getting residency of her son Lucas which is now back on the cards… Will Harriet keep quiet for her loved ones’ sakes?

Elsewhere, Sarah Sugden meets up with dodgy Danny who’s pretending to be really upset. After spinning her a yarn about being in trouble over the drugs he’s got, Sarah’s putty in Danny’s hands as he asks her for help…

At Butlers, Moira’s hopeful that Matty will forgive her in time.