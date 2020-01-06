Emmerdale spoilers! BURGLED! Vicar Harriet is horrified when the church is broken into…

Emmerdale‘s vicar Harriet Finch’s job is already on the line when she finds the church has been burgled in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

During a visit from the Bishop last week, Harriet was given shock news.

The vicar was left reeling when she learned the village church might be closing which would mean a relocation!

Will is stunned when his girlfriend fills him in, adding that her job may be moving to Essex. With that the pressure is on for Harriet to impress her boss and raise funds for the much-needed, costly church repairs.

Later, however, a new problem arises when Harriet pops into the church and finds it’s been robbed! After checking the Bishop hadn’t taken away any of the valuable items which have gone missing, Harriet has a robbery to solve.

Has one of the villagers fleeced the church of its treasures?

Over at Butler’s, Matty (Ash Palmisciano) despairs of his mum’s ongoing pity party.

After one last go at getting through to Moira (Natalie J Robb) – who’s in a dark place since the breakdown of her marriage to Cain – Matty gives up and tells his mum he’s moving out.

Will Matty’s move shake Moira to her senses?