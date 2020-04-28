Village vicar Harriet Finch panics when her boyfriend Will Taylor goes AWOL only to return home in a terrible bloodied mess

Emmerdale’s Harriet Finch gets the fright of her life in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Woodbine, Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) is pacing. Her boyfriend Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) headed out a while ago and hasn’t been seen since. Knowing full well that Will isn’t exactly squeaky clean, she’s worried about what he’s up to.

When Will finally arrives home, he literally falls inside the door, having been beaten black and blue.

The vicar and Will’s daughter Dawn (Olivia Bromley) are utterly horrified and after getting Will to hospital, angry Harriet, who’s a former copper, is on a mission to find out what the heck happened to her man…

Rishi Sharma’s (Bhasker Patel) 70th is looming and he wants to go camping. It falls to his son Jai (Chris Bisson) to tell him the campsites are booked out for the foreseeable – but will he tell his dad he has a plan b up his sleeve?

Jai’s sister Priya (Fiona Wade) also has her hands full but not with the arrangements for her dad’s big birthday, she wants to misbehave with new man Al (Michael Wildman)! Can she wriggle out of attending the family do?

Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) feels uncomfortable over the idea of secret lover Jamie (Alex Lincoln) going away with his wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale). When Jamie tells her he reckons he can get out of it, should she believe him?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.