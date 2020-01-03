Emmerdale vicar Harriet Finch fears for her church career when she receives a visit from a new Bishop...

Emmerdale’s Harriet Finch is worried when the new Bishop shows up for ‘a chat’ in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow-Blyton) is on tenterhooks pending a visit from a new big boss.

But should the village vicar relax or is she on the money? Is Harriet’s church career in trouble? And if so, what would that mean for her blended family with boyfriend Will (Dean Andrews) and his daughter Dawn (Olivia Bromley)? Can Harriet handle what’s on the horizon?

Elsewhere, Moira (Natalie J Robb) is confident about a plan she’s cooked up while Liam (Jonny McPherson) has a decision to make.