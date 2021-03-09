Emmerdale's Vinny is left fighting for his life after a vicious beating from his dad, Paul.

Poor Vinny has been left battered and bruised after confronting Paul about his lies over his kidnapping.

Poor Vinny has been left battered and bruised after confronting Paul about his lies over his kidnapping.

Vinny worked out that Paul had faked his own kidnapping in a bid to get his hands on Liv’s life savings, and he confronted his dad about his sinister games.

But when Vinny told Paul that he was going to find Mandy and tell her everything, unhinged Paul lashed out and beat his son to a pulp.

With Vinny now lying unconscious on the ground at the scrap yard, Paul panics he has just killed his boy. Will Vinny live to tell the tale?

If he does survive will Paul convince him to keep his beating under wraps once again or are Paul’s lies about to be exposed?

Elsewhere, Charity is dreading having to sign her share of the pub over to Marlon, but tries to put on a brave face in front of everyone.

When the time comes to sign on the dotted line, Chas is relieved when Charity goes through with it and Marlon officially becomes her business partner.

But while Chas and Marlon are happy, Charity can’t hide her sadness.

Also, Will is getting increasingly worried about Harriet who is still hiding down in the cellar in her self-imposed exile.

She is trying to punish herself for what happened with Malone, but Will thinks things have gone too far and comes up with a plan to get her out.

Will his attempts to lure her back to the real world work, or is Harriet determined to stay down there for longer?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays