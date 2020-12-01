Emmerdale spoilers! HEALTH SCARE! Dawn Taylor collapses

Emmerdale spoilers - There's panic when Dawn Taylor collapses. What exactly is wrong with her?

There are fears for Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) when she collapses in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The drama unfolds when Dawn drops to the ground unconscious.

Following a hospital assessment, Dawn reveals to her father Will (Dean Andrews) and Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) that she’s developed pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) from a Chlamydia infection. However there’s even more upsetting news, the damage might mean that she can never have children in the future. Will and Harriet are reeling.

Elsewhere Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) is full of righteous indignation as she reminds her sister Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) how she ruined her blossoming relationship with David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden).

Meena returns Manpreet’s ‘lost’ phone to her sister, saying she located it down the side of the sofa. However, Manpreet is baffled unsure how it got there in the first place. Will she start to suspect Meena who secretly hid the phone so she could play the hero with rescuing Rishi?

Meanwhile, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) overhears an excited Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) and best mate Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) conspiring together and is shocked to discover that Paddy is planning on marrying, Chas Dingle, Aaron’s mum, at Christmas!

